Eastside Real Estate & Development News
In this issue of Real Estate Monday: Mini apartments are coming to Echo Park; the pandemic hasn't stopped East Hollywood residential development; and actor Steven Yeun wants to sell you his Los Feliz post-and-beam house. Read on for details!
East Hollywood
Plans are in the works for a 4-story apartment building at 1227 N. Berendo St. - with 17 apartment units and one level of underground parking. The project is near a pair of Metro Red Line stations, and has set aside two apartments for extremely-low-income households. In exchange, developers are requesting permission for additional height, and a reduction in required open space.
Ten small-lot homes are to replace four single-family homes in the 4600 block of W La Mirada Avenue, under plans filed with the city. The project would also involve combining two lots into an area that would exceed 15,000 square feet.
Echo Park
Excavation is now underway for an apartment building at 916-917 N. Alvarado St., replacing two single-family homes that have been demolished, Urbanize reports. The new four-story building is to have 27 micro-unit apartments, averaging less than 400 square feet apiece. Basically a small studio apartment. The building will also have about 200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and parking for 23 vehicles.
Los Feliz
"The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun has listed his 4-bedroom/3.5-bathroom home for $2.5 million, Variety reports. Yeun bought the mid-1970s post-and-beam contemporary about 3½ years ago for $2.3 million - but has recently bought a larger home in Pasadena, Variety said.
That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.
— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez
