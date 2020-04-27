Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: Mini apartments are coming to Echo Park; the pandemic hasn't stopped East Hollywood residential development; and actor Steven Yeun wants to sell you his Los Feliz post-and-beam house. Read on for details!

East Hollywood

Plans are in the works for a 4-story apartment building at 1227 N. Berendo St. - with 17 apartment units and one level of underground parking. The project is near a pair of Metro Red Line stations, and has set aside two apartments for extremely-low-income households. In exchange, developers are requesting permission for additional height, and a reduction in required open space.

Ten small-lot homes are to replace four single-family homes in the 4600 block of W La Mirada Avenue, under plans filed with the city. The project would also involve combining two lots into an area that would exceed 15,000 square feet.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Echo Park

Excavation is now underway for an apartment building at 916-917 N. Alvarado St., replacing two single-family homes that have been demolished, Urbanize reports. The new four-story building is to have 27 micro-unit apartments, averaging less than 400 square feet apiece. Basically a small studio apartment. The building will also have about 200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and parking for 23 vehicles.

Los Feliz

"The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun has listed his 4-bedroom/3.5-bathroom home for $2.5 million, Variety reports. Yeun bought the mid-1970s post-and-beam contemporary about 3½ years ago for $2.3 million - but has recently bought a larger home in Pasadena, Variety said.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez