We know we have many fans of mid-century architecture among our readers. So we went in search of mid-century homes on the market this week. Here are three we found in Echo Park, Glassell Park and Mount Washington.
• Echo Park condo: Unit includes 2-bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a private balcony. Mid-Century complex comes with landscaped grounds and a private pool. Now asking $749,000.
• Mount Washington multilevel: Mid-Century, 3-bedroom home comes with 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan, a renovated kitchen, and a private deck overlooking the neighborhood. Now asking $995,000.
• Glassell Park view home: Modern 2-bedroom home features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and glass walls offering mountain views. Property also includes a patio, a balcony, and a 2 car garage. Now asking $949,000.
