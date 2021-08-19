Now Asking Cover

We know we have many fans of mid-century architecture among our readers. So we went in search of mid-century homes on the market this week. Here are three we found in Echo Park, Glassell Park and Mount Washington.

• Echo Park condo: Unit includes 2-bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a private balcony. Mid-Century complex comes with landscaped grounds and a private pool. Now asking $749,000.

• Mount Washington multilevel: Mid-Century, 3-bedroom home comes with 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan, a renovated kitchen, and a private deck overlooking the neighborhood. Now asking $995,000.

• Glassell Park view home: Modern 2-bedroom home features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and glass walls offering mountain views. Property also includes a patio, a balcony, and a 2 car garage. Now asking $949,000.

Which home is the best deal?

