Weekend Open Houses $1.65 million Eagle Rock remodel, $839,000 Lincoln Heights contemporary, $639,000 Glassell Park 3-bedroom Barry Lank 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties. More Open HousesSilver Lake AreaHighland Park & Hermon AreaElysian Valley, Lincoln Heights & Montecito Heights AreaEl Sereno AreaEcho Park Area Real Estate Monday Stay on top of Eastside Real Estate Sign up now for your Real Estate Monday Newsletter Start off the week with the latest Eastside real estate news Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Real Estate Monday Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others East Los Angeles AreaEagle Rock AreaCypress Park, Glassell Park & Mount Washington AreaBoyle Heights AreaAtwater Village Area More Real Estate Stories Submit a Tip, Photo or Suggestion Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Open Houses Real Estate Eagle Rock, Los Angeles Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles Neighborhood News Alerts Newsletters Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Real Estate Monday Start off the week with the latest Eastside real estate news Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. The Latest Why wait for July 4th? Eastside Independence Day fireworks shows and celebrations begin this weekend Café Tropical change up; parking lot pizza in Silver Lake; more beer pouring in Eagle Rock $1.65 million Eagle Rock remodel, $839,000 Lincoln Heights contemporary, $639,000 Glassell Park 3-bedroom LAPD releases details of fatal officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village Silver Lake will be sad when it's famous foot clinic steps out of the neighborhood Dodgers tackle stadium safety | Two new bars & a restaurant | Life sentence in 2001 slaying Atwater Village is getting a median makeover Open House Calendar Eastside Marketplace Browse by category Business DirectoryClasses & WorkshopsDiscounts & DealsItems for SaleJobsRestaurant & Bar Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSilver Lake burger place to close"The Feral Boy Who Lives in Griffith Park" -- New myths and legends about L.A.'s most famous parkSilver Lake will be sad when it's famous foot clinic steps out of the neighborhoodBoyle Heights shooting leaves man dead blocks from police stationLowboy Echo Park opens -- but it's bringing two friendsMajor L.A. developer finishes up 50-unit Silver Lake apartment buildingNew Silver Lake co-working space will cater to moms, dads and their kidsTrois Familia is out, El Vy is in; ceviche sets up in Silver Lake; cool cocktail barsCelebrity home sales in Eagle Rock and Los Feliz; new life for Echo Park bungalow courtsNew 200-foot-long retaining wall now rising over Echo Park Images Videos Commented"We felt like Uber for Hawks" -- Echo Park woman picks up an unexpected passenger (4)Anyone in Echo Park lose a pig? (3)Silver Lake Master Plan Must Seize Opportunities For Accessible Public Space (3)Boyle Heights roadside is cleaner after teen adopts a highway (3)Cypress Park seeks solutions to reduce crashes and increase safety (2)New L.A. River bridge to connect Cypress Park and Elysian Valley (2)Eastsider Poll: How to keep people out of the water -- and out of trouble -- at the Silver Lake Reservoir (2)LADWP planning a $150 million upgrade for its East Hollywood Hoover Street Yard (2)Eastside Summer: Here's your guide to festivals, outdoor movies and more (1)Man suffers hypothermia after swimming in the Silver Lake Reservoir (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.