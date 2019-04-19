Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.
Open House Weekend:
$1 million Echo Park Spanish, a $930,000 Highland Park bungalow and $1.5 million Atwater Village duplex will be open this weekend
- Barry Lank
-
- 0
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Latest
- $1 million Echo Park Spanish, a $930,000 Highland Park bungalow and $1.5 million Atwater Village duplex will be open this weekend
- Silver Lake Mid Century apartments move closer to landmark status
- Vehicles catch fire in Boyle Heights lot
- Echo Park Weekly is taking a spring break!
- Baffling or Brilliant? "Under The Silver Lake" heads to theaters on Friday
- L.A. River Cleanup; bong decorating workshop; Easter fun and more to do this weekend
- Egg hunts; Eco-friendly Spring Fling & Cocktails: What to do this Easter weekend
Eastside Marketplace
Browse by category
Most Popular
Articles
- Frogtown sandwich shop owners opening larger restaurant in the neighborhood
- Masked gunman holds up East L.A. 7-Eleven
- Lincoln Heights shooting leaves man wounded
- Silver Lake’s road diet wins support; Times endorses Repenning in LAUSD board race and Highland-Park raised Billie Eilish makes her Coachella debut
- $41,000 reduction for Boyle Heights duplex | $54,000 off Echo Park 4-bedroom | $80,000 chop on Highland Park bungalow
- A new L.A. River bridge to rise where Red Cars once traveled
- Cal State LA bans plastic straws; fire hits Eagle Rock Mexican restaurant and bad luck for Good Luck Bar
- Baffling or Brilliant? "Under The Silver Lake" heads to theaters on Friday
- Highland Park artist honors his neighborhood's "Unknown Landmarks," from Marco Auto Repair to Uno Market
- Lincoln Park funeral home hit by fire
Images
Videos
Commented
- Move over swan boats, the Echo Park Lake goslings have arrived (2)
- A new L.A. River bridge to rise where Red Cars once traveled (1)
- More than 140 candidates running in neighborhood council races this Saturday (1)
- Safety improvements in the works for Elysian Valley intersection where teen was killed (1)
- Cal State LA bans plastic straws; fire hits Eagle Rock Mexican restaurant and bad luck for Good Luck Bar (1)
- Los Feliz project site attracts squatters: 104 housing units planned for Silver Lake & former Chinatown Walmart turns into a gym (1)
- Baffling or Brilliant? "Under The Silver Lake" heads to theaters on Friday (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.