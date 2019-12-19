On The Market Real Estate Image
Jesus Sanchez

New Eastside Listings

Around 50 homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s a sample of what’s new on the market:

New Listings By Neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments