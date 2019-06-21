Weekend Open Houses $1.6 million Los Feliz fourplex, $1.1 million Cape Cod in Silver Lake, $900,000 Glassell Park 3-bedroom Barry Lank 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties. More Open HousesSilver Lake AreaHighland Park & Hermon AreaElysian Valley, Lincoln Heights & Montecito Heights AreaEl Sereno AreaEcho Park Area Real Estate Monday Stay on top of Eastside Real Estate Sign up now for your Real Estate Monday Newsletter Start off the week with the latest Eastside real estate news Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Real Estate Monday Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others East Los Angeles AreaEagle Rock AreaCypress Park, Glassell Park & Mount Washington AreaBoyle Heights AreaAtwater Village Area More Real Estate Stories Submit a Tip, Photo or Suggestion Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Open Houses Real Estate Los Feliz, Los Angeles Silver Lake, Los Angeles Neighborhood News Alerts Newsletters Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Real Estate Monday Start off the week with the latest Eastside real estate news Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. The Latest Eastside Summer: Here's your guide to festivals, outdoor movies and more Trois Familia is out, El Vy is in; ceviche sets up in Silver Lake; cool cocktail bars $1.6 million Los Feliz fourplex, $1.1 million Cape Cod in Silver Lake, $900,000 Glassell Park 3-bedroom Hearing begins on child's death | Life in a Chevy van | Vegan burgers Boyle Heights roadside is cleaner after teen adopts a highway Forever 21 -- Lincoln Heights' most prominent company -- is in trouble Beer Week Solstice Party; herb bundles workshop and more to do this weekend Open House Calendar Eastside Marketplace Browse by category Business DirectoryClasses & WorkshopsDiscounts & DealsItems for SaleJobsRestaurant & Bar Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCypress Park gets a peek at what's in store for the former Big Saver shopping centerHighland Park driver blames GPS after ending up in park sandbox"We felt like Uber for Hawks" -- Echo Park woman picks up an unexpected passengerHighland Park shooting leaves homeless man injuredBoyle Heights roadside is cleaner after teen adopts a highwayForever 21 -- Lincoln Heights' most prominent company -- is in troubleLeaning tower marks the spot of new L.A. River bridge"The Feral Boy Who Lives in Griffith Park" -- New myths and legends about L.A.'s most famous parkNew Jackie Robinson mural in Echo Park is a hit with fansWhen the Red Cars Rumbled Through Atwater Village, Echo Park and Silver Lake: A chat with railroad historian Paul Ayers Images Videos Commented"We felt like Uber for Hawks" -- Echo Park woman picks up an unexpected passenger (4)Anyone in Echo Park lose a pig? (3)Cypress Park seeks solutions to reduce crashes and increase safety (2)New L.A. River bridge to connect Cypress Park and Elysian Valley (2)Eastsider Poll: How to keep people out of the water -- and out of trouble -- at the Silver Lake Reservoir (2)Boyle Heights roadside is cleaner after teen adopts a highway (2)LADWP planning a $150 million upgrade for its East Hollywood Hoover Street Yard (1)Man suffers hypothermia after swimming in the Silver Lake Reservoir (1)Former Eagle Rock Plaza tenants charged in alleged $25 million phone fraud case (1)Highland Park driver blames GPS after ending up in park sandbox (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.