Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.
Weekend Open Houses
$1.6 million Los Feliz traditional, $830k Angelino Heights bungalow, $1.2 million Silver Lake 3-bed
- Barry Lank
-
- 0
The Latest
- Pedestrian killed on 101 Freeway in Echo Park area
- Fires in Boyle Heights and Elysian Valley extinguished
- Teddy’s Tacos to park on Sunset; Ototo and Bar Flores stand out in Echo Park; $1 oysters in Highland Park
- Double trouble for workers on Cerro Gordo Street
- $1.6 million Los Feliz traditional, $830k Angelino Heights bungalow, $1.2 million Silver Lake 3-bed
- Highland Park shooting victim dies; police ask public to help find suspect
- Echo Park's Taix French restaurant to become part of major real estate development
Sponsored Posts
News and messages from our sponsors
Most Popular
Articles
- Echo Park's Taix French restaurant to become part of major real estate development
- East L.A. medians to get a $31 million makeover
- Montecito Heights gang-related shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
- Silver Lake pop-up shop to benefit Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign
- Signs of homelessness at Echo Park Lake
- New bar and small market in the works for York Boulevard
- Glassell Park shopping gets ready for its glow up
- Echo Park couple celebrate 15 years in business and their love of Chicago deep-dish pizza
- $225k cut for Echo Park income units | $100k off East L.A. 3-on-a-lot | $24k chop on Highland Park Mid-Century
- Up in Lincoln Heights, Down in Silver Lake: A look at neighborhood auto thefts
Images
Videos
Commented
- Housing crisis turns Silver Lake artist into an activist (4)
- If it's 4 AM in Lincoln Heights, it's time to the move the car (3)
- Echo Park residential projects moving ahead (3)
- Signs of homelessness at Echo Park Lake (2)
- City moving slowly ahead to open homeless overnight parking lot at Echo Park library (2)
- Three plans for Taylor Yard River Park: The 'Island,' 'Soft Edge' and 'The Yard' (2)
- Police release video of man shot by officers during Boyle Heights traffic stop (1)
- $150k+ cut on Boyle Heights 2-on-a-lot | $100k off Highland Park Modern | $66,000 chop on Echo Park income property (1)
- Up in Lincoln Heights, Down in Silver Lake: A look at neighborhood auto thefts (1)
- Echo Park mental health center and former CEO settle discrimination lawsuit (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.