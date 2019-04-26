Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.
Weekend Open Houses
$2.5 million Silver Lake art deco moderne, $1.1 million Montecito Heights duplex, $415,000 Monterey Hills condo
- Bedouine sings about a changing Echo Park
- Echo Park before Dodger game; Silver Lake’s latest pasta bar; hot chicken hit Highland Park
- Detour Ahead: Prepare for evening East L.A. freeway closures this weekend
- Nearly 200 Cal State L.A. staff and students quarantined following measles exposure; library hours cut back
- Bob Marley for Kids show, mural-making workshop and more things to do this weekend
- Highland Park police museum to pay tribute to the TV cops of Adam-12
- Man stabbed multiple times in Lincoln Heights
- Man found dead near Montecito Heights rec center on Easter Sunday
- Silver Lake Boulevard storefront gets demoed
- Lessons learned from opening an Echo Park tea house
- Debs Park fans say rangers could help respond to park's problems, from homeless camps to plant thieves
- Cal State L.A. warns library patrons of potential exposure to measles
- Baffling or Brilliant? "Under The Silver Lake" heads to theaters
- Feds arrest Eagle Rock man over alleged "ancient slag" sales
- Echo Park billboard now a Nipsey Hussle memorial
- $51,000 reduction on Atwater Village Spanish | $60,000 cut on new Eagle Rock home | $30,000 chop on El Sereno 3-bed/3.5-bath
- Move over swan boats, the Echo Park Lake goslings have arrived (2)
- Baffling or Brilliant? "Under The Silver Lake" heads to theaters (2)
- A new L.A. River bridge to rise where Red Cars once traveled (1)
- Debs Park fans say rangers could help respond to park's problems, from homeless camps to plant thieves (1)
- Silver Lake Boulevard storefront gets demoed (1)
- More than 140 candidates running in neighborhood council races this Saturday (1)
- More than 70 units of housing in the works for Echo Park block (1)
- Safety improvements in the works for Elysian Valley intersection where teen was killed (1)
- Cal State LA bans plastic straws; fire hits Eagle Rock Mexican restaurant and bad luck for Good Luck Bar (1)
- Los Feliz project site attracts squatters: 104 housing units planned for Silver Lake & former Chinatown Walmart turns into a gym (1)
