East Hollywood

Permission is being sought to demolish a small apartment building where Westmoreland Avenue dead-ends at the northbound 101 Freeway. The target is a three-unit apartment building at 445-447 N. Westmoreland Ave. Building records indicate, however, that lot contains two buildings - a 2-unit built in 1913, and a 1-unit constructed in 1923. The property was most recently sold on August 09, 2019, for $875,008.

Echo Park

The effort is still ongoing to subdivide the property on 610 Belmont Ave into five small lots - but the project won't be moving forward anytime soon. The city has granted a six-year extension for recording of the final map. The tract map was conditionally approved on January 29, 2016. But an appeal was partly granted on January 27, 2017, and modified conditions were approval were adopted. Developers requested a time extension last October.

El Sereno

A lawsuit has been filed regarding a new luxury housing development near the South Pasadena border, the South Pasadenan reported. El Sereno homeowners Micah Haserjian and his wife Brenda filed suit against South Pasadena after it approved permits for hillside development and tree removal for the project. Developer Planet Home Living plans to build a row of seven north-facing houses, for which it has to pave an extension of Moffatt Street past Lowell Avenue.

Los Feliz

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (from “Modern Family”) and his husband, Justin Mikita, are listing their home on Aberdeen Avenue for just under $7 million, Dirt reported. The 4-bedroom/4-bathroom Spanish Colonial appeared in Architectural Digest in 2018, and was previously owned by pop star Gwen Stefani and her then husband Gavin, then later by TV writer/producer Mark Brazill (“That 70s Show”). Ferguson and Mikita's current asking price of $6,995,000 represents a 54% hike from the $4,550,000 they paid for the property in October, 2013.

-- Barry Lank

