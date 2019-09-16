Eastside Real Estate & Development News

Silver Lake's former Tokio Florist property could become a historic monument. Planning commissioners signed off on a huge apartment complex in Glassell Park. And The House of Spirits building in Echo Park is up for grabs.

Eagle Rock

Two car washes are being planned only a block apart from each another, according to the Boulevard Sentinel. One would be an express wash on the site of the current Glen-Rock Car Wash at 2711 Colorado Boulevard, which is currently in escrow. The other new car wash would be at 2803 W. Broadway, the former site of former Ernie Jr.’s restaurant, which at one point was being eyed as a proposed self-storage center. That property was bought in May by a company that wants to build a Wild West Express car wash there. That plan faces some opposition.

Echo Park

It's looking less likely that the House of Spirits will be reopening. The 6,840-square-foot building topped by an iconic neon sign is up for sale at an undisclosed price, according to a listing on LoopNet. The listing describes the property, wedged between The Holloway bar and the Los Burritos stand, as a "rare redevelopment opportunity in the heart of Echo Park." Meanwhile, the House of Spirits' liquor license has been "surrendered" to state authorities, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Control. But that doesn't mean the owner has permanently closed, said an agency spokesman. It could just mean they have suspended operations temporarily, he said. The Echo Park Avenue liquor store has been closed since last December after it was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out during a rain storm.

Glassell Park

Should a new residential development go up right next to a freeway - in an area zoned for industry? The City Planning Commission approved the idea for a large apartment complex right next to the 2 Freeway - replacing a warehouse and a two-story office building on about five acres of industrial land, according to Curbed. The project - right next to the offramp at San Fernando Road - is to consist of 370 apartments and about 1,900 square feet of co-working space.

Highland Park

Eight small-lot homes would replace three single-family houses along 6021-6029 E. La Prada Avenue, under plans submitted to the City of Los Angeles, Urbanize reported.

Mount Washington

Raina J. Lee, whose ceramics sell at boutiques across the country, has repurposed a treehouse on her property to displays and sell her work - a treehouse that’s now been profiled in the New York Times. The 68-square-foot treehouse - which is perched on stilts halfway up a slop in the backyard - came with the house when she bought it in 2013, according to the Times. She hadn’t even started selling ceramics yet. But when she did, the treehouse eventually became a showroom, where she hosts impromptu sales.

Silver Lake

The Cultural Heritage Commission is voting Thursday on an application to turn the former site of Tokio Florist into a historic monument. The 100-year-old, 5-bedroom Tudor Revival mansion was nominated as historical early last summer, amid concern that the property could be demolished or sub-divided. It served as the location of Tokio Florist from 1929 to 2006. The Little Tokyo Historical Society said that, while Japanese Americans dominated the wholesale flower industry for several generations, Tokio Florist was a rare case in which a building associated with that industry survived with integrity.

Hannah Hart, star of the You Tube hit “My Drunk Kitchen,” bought a $1.06 million 2-bedroom bungalow with a detached studio, according to Variety. The 1920s main house measures 798 square feet on a .1-acre lot.

Renderings for a new mixed-use building along Rowena Ave are now posted on Urbanize. The project would consist of a six-story, 60-foot-tall building with 39 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 1,887 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, replacing two small buildings at Rowena Avenue and Rokeby Street.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez