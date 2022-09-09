Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
A mixed-use building with 68 apartments and 4540 square feet of commercial space has been proposed for Santa Monica Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, Urbanize reported. This is the current location of Fox Electronic Supply shop. Renderings for the project still show that shop on the ground floor.
East Los Angeles
The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project that will provide 61 affordable apartments for low-income families and homeless veterans. The Eastsider
El Sereno
Thirty-eight acres of undeveloped land north of Ascot Hills Park are up for sale, The Real Deal reported. P&Y Broadcasting - which also owns the Korean-language radio station Radio Korea - is asking for just over $38 million for the property along 4600 Carter Drive. The sale, however, would not include the multiple radio towers on the property. The Real Deal called this parcel "among the largest potential development sites to recently hit the market in Greater L.A."
Mount Washington
The owner of the historic Southwest Museum says it has tentatively found an organization to take over and revive the historic landmark. But it won't identify the group just yet. This comes more than three years after The Autry Museum of the American West, which owns the Southwest, said it was “seeking organizations to propose innovative and financially sustainable concepts” for the Mount Washington property and the nearby Casa de Adobe. (The Eastsider)
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $10,000 off a Lincoln Heights condo, a $61,000 cut on an Eagle Rock Spanish and a $139,000 chop on a Glassell Park Traditional.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Historic Mills Act Craftsman in Highland Park
- Sunlit Silver Lake bungalow
Good luck house hunting!
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
There is nothing like a true California Craftsman home - built to last and with a perennial style that will always be highly sought after.
Here is your chance to snap up this light filled 1933 California bungalow in the heart of Silverlake.
You’ll feel like an urban homesteader at this Highland Park compound featuring a beautifully remodeled 1909 Craftsman and stunning ADU.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.