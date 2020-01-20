Real Estate Monday Collage
The Eastsider

Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday, an 85-unit residential project is planned near L.A. County-USC Medical Center; construction workers are busy on a 318-unit Chinatown apartment project and a Los Feliz Spanish Revival home sold for $3.14 million.

Read on for details!

Boyle Heights

A mixed-used development could rise in a vacant lot near L.A. County + USC Medical Center, under an application filed with the L.A. Department of City Planning. The 68-foot-tall building would stretch from 1016 to 1030 N. State St., with 85 units and more than 6,554 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Urbanize reports that the applicant, listed as the Youssefian Family Trust, bought the property in 2017 for about $1.57 million.

Chinatown

The 318-unit development just east of Los Angeles State Historic Park is rising quickly, according to Urbanize. A picture shows the wood-framing starting on the seventh floor for the seven-floor building at 1101 N. Main St.

Glassell Park

A 10-unit residential complex sold last week for $2.1 million, $395,000 less than its last listing price, according to Redfin. The four 2-story buildings at 3361 Andrita St. were delivered 100% vacant. It's previous listing price from Sept. 25 was $2,495,000.

Los Feliz

The highest priced home sale last week was a 5-bedroom/5-bath Spanish Revival home built in 1926 by architect W. C. Tanner. The 3,541-square-foot home on 2414 Chislehurst Dr. sold on Jan. 15 for $3.147 million. It last changed hands in April 1996 for $585,500. The home sits on a 11,194-square-foot lot and includes its own greenhouse.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez

