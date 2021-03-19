Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Mortgage Rates: After hitting historic loans, home loan rates have been creeping up but have apparently not dampened demand.

Love Letters: Real estate groups are advising home sellers to not consider -- or even better yet, not even look at -- the "love letters" submitted by buyers during bidding wars, reports The OC Register. Considering such letters might run afoul of fair housing laws.

Pricey Wood: The National Assoc. of Home Builders estimates that soaring lumber prices have added $24,000 to the average price of a new home, says Housing Wire.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a Silver Lake Spanish Colonial with pool that sold for asking $1,750,000 ($151,000 over asking); the lowest was a Lincoln Heights studio-style condo that went for $340,000 ($10,000 under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$15k slice on Monterey Hills condo; $50k reduction on Atwater village bungalow; $200k chop on Highland Park Victorian

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Monterey Hills condo: $15,000 slice on Contemporary style unit with 2 master bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an outdoor patio, a main deck, laundry set and central AC/Heat. Community offer pool, tennis court, and gym. Now $615,000.

Atwater Village bungalow: $50,000 reduction on 2-bedroom home with fully renovated interior, 2 bathrooms, detached AUD construction, and backyard filled with fruit trees. Now $1,199,000.

Highland Park Victorian: $200,000 chop on restored 1888 mansion with 6 bedrooms, wrap around porch, fireplaces, period antique lighting, and 4 bathrooms with clawfoot tubs. Now $1,498,000.

Now Asking

Want to live near Debs Park? Here are three nearby homes on the market

If you are looking for a home near the open spaces and hiking trails of Debs Park, here are three properties that are currently available.

Hermon Duplex: A pair of 1917, 1-bedroom bungalows in need of TLC. Now asking $799,000.

Monterey Hills Traditional: 3-bedroom home with family room, loft space and backyard spa. Now asking $1,224,999.

Montecito Heights Mediterranean: 5-bedroom view home with three fireplaces. Now asking $1,429,000.

