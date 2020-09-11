Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
News & Notes
Another Low: Mortgage rates hit a new low this week, with the average rate for a 30-year dropping to 2.86%. Housing Wire
Furniture Included? What you should know if the home you are buying comes with the seller's personal belongings. Press-Telegram
Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within the past week was a 3-bedroom Silver Lake hillside home with pool and guest house that sold for $4,000,000 ($250k over asking); the lowest was a 4-bedroom City Terrace fixer that went for $490,000 ($9k under asking). These are based on a Redfin search conducted on Aug. 27.
Real Estate Reductions
$64k slice on Silver lake tri-level, $30,000 reduction on East LA duplex and $16,000 chop on Atwater Village townhouse
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Silver Lake: $64,000 slice on spacious 3-bedroom town home with private rooftop deck and two-car garage. Now asking $1,075,000.
East LA: $30,000 reduction on renovated 5-bedroom duplex with separate laundry room and newly planted grass. Now asking $720,000.
Atwater Village: $16,000 chop on spacious 3-bedroom home with large patio and balcony offering mountain views. Now asking $1,179,000.
Now Asking
Now Asking: Duplexes for under $700,000 in City Terrace, Eagle Rock and El Sereno
If your house-buying budget is $700,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:
Spanish Colonial fixer in City Terrace: Duplex with 5 bedrooms, basement and large terraced backyard. Asking $497,500.
Renovated El Sereno duplex: Two 3-bedroom, 1-bath units with private entrance only minutes away from parks and downtown. Asking $630,000.
Eagle Rock duplex on Colorado Boulevard: 3-bedroom duplex located near public transport, shops, restaurants and freeway access. Asking $679,000.
Sponsored Real Estate Listings
Immaculate and Reimagined Spanish Homes in Rossmoyne and Highland Park
Charming hillside bungalow with views and open floor plan
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Atwater and El Sereno
Echo Park: Brand New Modular Construction of 5 Single Family Residences with Downtown LA Views
Silver Lake Adjacent Jewel Box Bungalow for Just $674,000
