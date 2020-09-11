Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Another Low: Mortgage rates hit a new low this week, with the average rate for a 30-year dropping to 2.86%. Housing Wire

Furniture Included? What you should know if the home you are buying comes with the seller's personal belongings. Press-Telegram

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within the past week was a 3-bedroom Silver Lake hillside home with pool and guest house that sold for $4,000,000 ($250k over asking); the lowest was a 4-bedroom City Terrace fixer that went for $490,000 ($9k under asking). These are based on a Redfin search conducted on Aug. 27.

Real Estate Reductions

$64k slice on Silver lake tri-level, $30,000 reduction on East LA duplex and $16,000 chop on Atwater Village townhouse

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Silver Lake: $64,000 slice on spacious 3-bedroom town home with private rooftop deck and two-car garage. Now asking $1,075,000.

East LA: $30,000 reduction on renovated 5-bedroom duplex with separate laundry room and newly planted grass. Now asking $720,000.

Atwater Village: $16,000 chop on spacious 3-bedroom home with large patio and balcony offering mountain views. Now asking $1,179,000.

Now Asking

Now Asking: Duplexes for under $700,000 in City Terrace, Eagle Rock and El Sereno



If your house-buying budget is $700,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Spanish Colonial fixer in City Terrace: Duplex with 5 bedrooms, basement and large terraced backyard. Asking $497,500.

Renovated El Sereno duplex: Two 3-bedroom, 1-bath units with private entrance only minutes away from parks and downtown. Asking $630,000.

Eagle Rock duplex on Colorado Boulevard: 3-bedroom duplex located near public transport, shops, restaurants and freeway access. Asking $679,000.

Sponsored Real Estate Listings

