Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers. 

How is your Eastside house hunt going? Share your experience and advice with other readers if you are looking for a place to buy or rent if you are looking on our coverage area. Keep it short -- no more than 150 words. Send your submission to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

News & Notes

• Mortgage rates hit a new low this week, with the average rate on a 30-year-fixed loan sinking to 2.88%, according to Housing Wire. If you can swing it, a 15-year-loan averaged a 2.44% rate.

 Are short-term rentals causing a problem in your condo complex? Here's some advice for your condo association. 

• Filings for new home building permits in L.A. and Orange counties plunged nearly 30% during the second quarter to 4,531 -- the lowest level since 2021, says the Daily Bulletin.

How's The Market?

We posed that question to real estate agent Tracy King of Compass.

Real Estate Reductions

$60k chop on Eagle Rock traditional, $30,000 reduction on Echo Park contemporary and $20,000 slice on Historic Filipinotown 3-bedroom

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock traditional: $60,000 chop on 2 story home with 2-bedrooms and backyard filled with fruit trees. Now asking $915,000. 

Echo Park contemporary: $30,000 reduction for 2-bedroom home with large 2 car garage only blocks away from shops. Now asking $1,129,000.

Historic Filipinotown 3-bedroom$20,000 slice on spacious 3-bedroom home with views of downtown LA skyline. Now asking $740,000.

Now Asking $799,000

Boyle Heights Mission Revival, Silver Lake townhouse & Highland Park 4-bedroom

If your house-buying budget is about $799,000, here are three properties in your price range:

Boyle Heights Mission RevivalSpanish Mission style home with 2-bedrooms and private entrance located minutes away from DTLA. Asking for $799,900. 

Highland Park 4-bedroom: Two story home with 4-bedrooms and two car garage, close to Metro Gold Line. Asking for $799,000.

Silver Lake TownhouseSingle Family Detached Home with 2 en suite  masters within walking distance of Silver Lake reservoir. Asking for $799,500.

The Kawaguchi House: 1956 by Eugene K. Choy

 

New Listings in Atwater Village, Glassell Park and Silver Lake

 

Highland Park Professors Row Craftsman

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

