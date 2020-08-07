Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

How is your Eastside house hunt going? Share your experience and advice with other readers if you are looking for a place to buy or rent if you are looking on our coverage area. Keep it short -- no more than 150 words. Send your submission to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

News & Notes

• Mortgage rates hit a new low this week, with the average rate on a 30-year-fixed loan sinking to 2.88%, according to Housing Wire. If you can swing it, a 15-year-loan averaged a 2.44% rate.

• Are short-term rentals causing a problem in your condo complex? Here's some advice for your condo association.

• Filings for new home building permits in L.A. and Orange counties plunged nearly 30% during the second quarter to 4,531 -- the lowest level since 2021, says the Daily Bulletin.

How is your Eastside house hunt going? Share your experience and advice with other readers if you are looking for a place to buy or rent if you are looking on our coverage area. Keep it short -- no more than 150 words. Send your submission to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

How's The Market?

We posed that question to real estate agent Tracy King of Compass.

Pull Quote "Considering the job and income losses, one would be afraid real estate would be very negatively influenced, but not so with the mortgage rates available today—around 3% for a 30-year fixed! In Eagle Rock, if a house is perceived as well priced, it will sell—even if it has had a couple of price reductions before it becomes “a good deal.” Houses that are well priced from the start sell quickly and with multiple offers, as usual. We haven’t seen an increase in inventory."

Real Estate Reductions

$60k chop on Eagle Rock traditional, $30,000 reduction on Echo Park contemporary and $20,000 slice on Historic Filipinotown 3-bedroom

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock traditional: $60,000 chop on 2 story home with 2-bedrooms and backyard filled with fruit trees. Now asking $915,000.

Echo Park contemporary: $30,000 reduction for 2-bedroom home with large 2 car garage only blocks away from shops. Now asking $1,129,000.

Historic Filipinotown 3-bedroom: $20,000 slice on spacious 3-bedroom home with views of downtown LA skyline. Now asking $740,000.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Now Asking $799,000

Boyle Heights Mission Revival, Silver Lake townhouse & Highland Park 4-bedroom

If your house-buying budget is about $799,000, here are three properties in your price range:

Boyle Heights Mission Revival: Spanish Mission style home with 2-bedrooms and private entrance located minutes away from DTLA. Asking for $799,900.

Highland Park 4-bedroom: Two story home with 4-bedrooms and two car garage, close to Metro Gold Line. Asking for $799,000.

Silver Lake Townhouse: Single Family Detached Home with 2 en suite masters within walking distance of Silver Lake reservoir. Asking for $799,500.

Sponsored Real Estate Listings

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Contact us to feature your home in Eastside House Hunter

Contact us to join the Eastside Guide of home repair and renovation experts