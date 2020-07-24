Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
How is your Eastside house hunt going? Share your experience and advice with other readers if you are looking for a place to buy or rent if you are looking on our coverage area. Keep it short -- no more than 150 words. Send your submission to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
News & Notes
• To Good to Be True: Have you received an offer to buy your home -- but your place is not for sale? Watch out for those unsolicited offers. LA Times
• Keep On Shopping: The pandemic has not scared off all home buyers. “With so many things going on right now, so much darkness, it’s nice to have something good to look forward to, some hope for our future," one homebuyer told Spectrum News 1.
• Down, Again: The average rate on a 30-year fixed loan slipped to 2.87% -- and some buyers with top-notch credit may qualify for even lower rates. CNBC
How is your Eastside house hunt going? Share your experience and advice with other readers if you are looking for a place to buy or rent if you are looking on our coverage area. Keep it short -- no more than 150 words. Send your submission to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
How's The Market?
We posed that question to Eastsider sponsor Jovelle Schaffer of Sotheby's International Realty.
Real Estate Reductions in Eagle Rock and Silver Lake
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Eagle Rock: $50,000 reduction for two houses on a lot with detached garage. Now asking $849,000.
Eagle Rock: $50,000 slice on a fully landscaped with a koi pond house. Now asking $1,195,000.
Silver Lake: $24,000 chop on 3-bedroom home. Now asking $925,000.
Which property remains the most overpriced?
Condos for Under $500,000
If your house-buying budget is about $500,000 here are three properties in your price range:
Eagle Rock: Top floor two-bedroom home just a few minutes from downtown LA. Asking for $480,000.
Monterey Hills: Updated master suite condo with spacious living room and 2 bedrooms. Asking for $490,000.
Silver Lake: Stunning views with private balcony and 1-bedroom, 1-bath. Asking for $500,000.
Which home is the best deal?
Sponsored Real Estate Listings
A Stunning 1970’s Style Home Artistically Reimagined in Silver Lake
Enchanting Echo Park Mini-Compound
Sophisticated Highland Park Oasis
For Lease: Colorado Blvd Retail, Creative Office or Restaurant Space
All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz and Glassell Park
More Eastsider real estate listings
That's it for this week's issue
See you next Friday!
Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Contact us to feature your home in Eastside House Hunter
Contact us to join the Eastside Guide of home repair and renovation experts
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.