Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

How is your Eastside house hunt going? Share your experience and advice with other readers if you are looking for a place to buy or rent if you are looking on our coverage area. Keep it short -- no more than 150 words. Send your submission to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

News & Notes

• To Good to Be True: Have you received an offer to buy your home -- but your place is not for sale? Watch out for those unsolicited offers. LA Times

• Keep On Shopping: The pandemic has not scared off all home buyers. “With so many things going on right now, so much darkness, it’s nice to have something good to look forward to, some hope for our future," one homebuyer told Spectrum News 1.

• Down, Again: The average rate on a 30-year fixed loan slipped to 2.87% -- and some buyers with top-notch credit may qualify for even lower rates. CNBC

How is your Eastside house hunt going? Share your experience and advice with other readers if you are looking for a place to buy or rent if you are looking on our coverage area. Keep it short -- no more than 150 words. Send your submission to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

How's The Market?

We posed that question to Eastsider sponsor Jovelle Schaffer of Sotheby's International Realty.

From Jovelle Schaffer "The market is all over the place. Some homes will sit on the market, while others fly off the shelves. A home in Echo Park priced slightly under a million got multiples and will close well above asking -- and there's only street parking for that home.Homes priced at $999k (and below) and over $2M go in multiple offers. Buyers definitely have more inventory to choose from."

Real Estate Reductions in Eagle Rock and Silver Lake

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock: $50,000 reduction for two houses on a lot with detached garage. Now asking $849,000.

Eagle Rock: $50,000 slice on a fully landscaped with a koi pond house. Now asking $1,195,000.

Silver Lake: $24,000 chop on 3-bedroom home. Now asking $925,000.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Condos for Under $500,000

If your house-buying budget is about $500,000 here are three properties in your price range:

Eagle Rock: Top floor two-bedroom home just a few minutes from downtown LA. Asking for $480,000.

Monterey Hills: Updated master suite condo with spacious living room and 2 bedrooms. Asking for $490,000.

Silver Lake: Stunning views with private balcony and 1-bedroom, 1-bath. Asking for $500,000.

Sponsored Real Estate Listings

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Contact us to feature your home in Eastside House Hunter

Contact us to join the Eastside Guide of home repair and renovation experts