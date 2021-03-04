If you can spend about $1 million for a house and Mount Washington is your first choice, here are three properties that are currently available:

3556 Tacoma: 4-bedroom, 4-bath home Modern currently under construction. Now asking $799,500.

1949 Kemper Circle: 3-bedroom view home on a cul de sac. Now asking $948,000.

3621 Primavera: 3-bedroom Mid Century with covered patio. Now asking $959,950.