Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Boyle Heights

A motion picture production studio and sound stage could move into a 236,911-square-foot cold storage warehouse on Jesse Street, under an application for additions and a change-of-use. Property addresses include 2233 and 2251 E. Jesse St., and 634 S. Mission Rd. The company behind the project is the New York-based investment and development firm, East End Capital.

Parking for the project, which would rise near the Sixth Street Bridge, would be provided at two off-site locations, noted Urbanize.

Several other warehouses and industrial buildings in the immediate area already double as temporary sound stages and studio spaces.

East Hollywood

Density and height approvals have been granted for a proposed eight-story building at 1255 Vermont Ave. The project is to have 58 residential units and 3,245 square feet of commercial space. This represents a 70% increase in density and an increase in height to 94 feet, where the maximum would normally be 75 feet. The property doesn't seem to have had any structures on it since it was cleared for surface parking as early as 1980, Urbanize reported. A smaller building – five-stories, with 24 units and retail – was previously approved for the same property but never went up.

A 30-unit building has being proposed for the 4200 block of Melrose Avenue, replacing a tattoo shop, a gym, four existing residential units, and the old Faultine Bar. The new five-story mixed-use development at 4216-4232 Melrose - across the street from L.A. City College and the Braille Institute - would include 1,649 square feet of commercial space. Three of the units would be set aside for Extremely Low Income residents.

Echo Park

A parcel along the 1900 block of Bellevue could be subdivided, with the intention of building three small-lot homes. The applicant is listed as Jinrong Liu. The addresses are 1914-1916 Bellevue Avenue, and 560 N. Westlake Ave. There are already three structures listed for that address, including a 3-bedroom that dates back to 1890.

Silver Lake

The L.A. City Council added the Dion Neutra/Reunion House to the city's list of historic landmarks. Designed by modernist architect Richard Neutra, the hillside residence on Neutra Place near the Silver Lake Reservoir was built in 1951 as a speculative home. It was named the "Reunion House," as it was envisioned to be a house where grandparents would live and family reunions would happen. The 2,155-square-foot home is "an excellent example of a single-family dwelling in the Mid-Century Modern architectural style, and a highly intact work by architects Richard and Dion Neutra," the nomination form states. "The property represents the progression of Richard Neutra's innovative design concepts for small but flexible residential dwellings."

Two brothers are reshaping a key section of Sunset Boulevard near Sunset Junction, with two projects completed and possibly four more endeavors now in the planning stages, The Eastsider reported. Together, the projects would make Daniel and Ryan Neman among the largest real estate developers in Silver Lake. Their multi-storied projects would stand in contrast to the mostly one-and-two story buildings that line the boulevard, bringing in hundreds of new residents as well as new shops and businesses -- if completed.

