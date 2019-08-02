Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.
News Alert
Weekend Open Houses
$830,000 Mt. Washington bungalow, $1.9 million Los Feliz Spanish, $511,000 Lincoln Heights craftsman
- Barry Lank
-
- 0
The Latest
- Police arrest suspects in slaying of LAPD officer in Lincoln Heights
- $830,000 Mt. Washington bungalow, $1.9 million Los Feliz Spanish, $511,000 Lincoln Heights craftsman
- Sheriff's deputy charged with attacking mother in East L.A. home
- Panaderia to pot shop? | Floral TV star | Adam Schiff has some opposition
- Echo Park residential projects moving ahead
- “The Big Lebowski” outdoor screening; Beatles Tribute; Shakespeare in the park and more things to do this weekend
- Katy Perry's option to buy a former Los Feliz convent has expired but a deal is still possible
Sponsored Posts
News and messages from our sponsors
Most Popular
Articles
- Off-duty LAPD officer fatally shot in Lincoln Heights
- East L.A barbershop robbed by men armed with baseball bats
- Former Echo Park panaderia became an alleged marijuana dispensary -- and then got raided
- Vigil honors LAPD officer killed in Lincoln Heights -- "We need to stop this madness"
- $150k+ cut on Boyle Heights 2-on-a-lot | $100k off Highland Park Modern | $66,000 chop on Echo Park income property
- Does Angeleno Heights have a coyote problem?
- If it's 4 AM in Lincoln Heights, it's time to the move the car
- Woman severely injured in El Sereno during domestic dispute
- Echo Park residential projects moving ahead
- 90026 losing rent-controlled apartments; Highland Park Buddhist temple becomes office space; home sales slow
Images
Videos
Commented
- In Love With The 2: An ode to a Northeast L.A. freeway (4)
- Echo Park Lake lotus will be in short supply for the Lotus Festival (3)
- LAPD informant attended anti-Trump protest meetings at Echo Park church (3)
- Patriarch of San Antonio Winery in Lincoln Heights dies at age 97 (2)
- If it's 4 AM in Lincoln Heights, it's time to the move the car (2)
- Echo Park vandalism suspect apprehended (2)
- Three plans for Taylor Yard River Park: The 'Island,' 'Soft Edge' and 'The Yard' (2)
- Echo Park residential projects moving ahead (2)
- Police release video of man shot by officers during Boyle Heights traffic stop (1)
- What's the future for the fence around the Silver Lake reservoirs? (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.