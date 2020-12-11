Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Bidding Wars: Nearly 60% of California homes sold this year attracted multiple offers compared to less than half of properties in 2019, according to a survey of real estate agents. An average of 4.8 offers per were made per home this year. Homes prices between $500,000 to a $1 million received the most competing offers.

2021 Outlook: This year's strong market performance should continue into 2021, with sales expected to rise 10% and prices 7%, according to Realtor.com.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was an updated Silver Lake 3-bedroom that sold for $1,650,000 ($152k over asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom Highland Park fixer that went for $425,000 ($15k over asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$5k slice on Lincoln Heights condo; $22k reduction on El Sereno Traditional and $50k chop on Eagle Rock 3-bedroom

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Lincoln Heights condo: $5,000 slice on 3-bedroom complex in gated community with patio and washer/dryer included. Located near freeways and Metro Gold Line. Now asking $535,000.

El Sereno Traditional: $22,000 reduction on 3-bedroom home offering views of the city with backyard patio area in bottom of property. Now asking $698,000.

Eagle Rock 3-bedroom: $50,000 chop on two-story home with 3 bathrooms, 2 walk-in closets and backyard patio. Now asking $848,000.

Now Asking

El Sereno homes for about $500,000

If your house-buying budget is $500,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Small home on a big lot: Hilltop home with 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms and long driveway. Asking $489,000.

Sold-As-Is property: 2-bedroom home with recently upgraded windows, cabinets, flooring and bathroom. Asking $499,000.

Short sale: 3-bedroom hillside home with 3 decks, front balcony, and one car detached garage. Foundation repairs needed. Asking $500,000.

