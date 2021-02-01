Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Echo Park

Actor Jake Borelli - aka Dr. Levi Schmitt on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” - has paid $1.1 million for a small, refurbished 1950s bungalow, according to Dirt and real estate records. Though the house is only 921 square feet - and the entire lot is just 2,506 square feet - Dirt points out that it's almost completely hidden by a high fence and tall trees. The home was built in 1956, but has been customized with an upgraded roof, electrical system, HVAC and tankless hot water heater. It had changed ownership less than three years earlier - in April 2018 for $934,000.

Los Feliz

The last home of the late actress Naya Rivera has found a new owner. The New York Post reports it sold for $2.69 million, just nine days after the rehabilitated 1930s two-story Colonial entered the market for approximately that price. The former child actor, model and singer, who played Santana Lopez on “Glee,” drowned in July while boating with her 4-year-old son (who survived) on Lake Piru in Ventura County.

Pop singer and actress Ashley Tisdale (“High School Musical”) has listed her villa for just under $5.8 million - even though she bought the updated house only a year-and-a-half ago for $4.1 million, Dirt reported. The 4,214-square-foot pan-Mediterranean features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, plus a one-bedroom/1.5-bathroom guesthouse - all laid out on about a third of an acre of land. Dirt points out that Tisdale has successfully bought and sold a few homes at a profit over the last few years.

Silver Lake

If you've seen "You" - the Lifetime/Netflix series about a New York serial killer who moves to Los Angeles - a home in the Primrose Hill neighborhood may look familiar. The mid-century modern on Windsor Avenue was used as the home for the character Love Quinn in the season two finale, “Love Actually,” Dirt reported. Property records indicate the 1,718-square-foot 2-bedroom was built in 1956. It changed ownership just last September for $2,075,020.

— Barry Lank