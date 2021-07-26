Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Boyle Heights

Eighteen more affordable residential units would be added to a 62-unit building on East 1st Street, under plans filed with the city. The interior of 2201-2207 East 1st St. would be rebuilt, leaving two exterior walls intact. The 18 new units would all be supportive housing, as are 61 of the current units. The applicant is listed as A Community of Friends.

A 42-unit, 100% affordable apartment building is on the drawing board for 228-230 N. Soto St. The applicant is listed as EV 228 Soto LLC.

Chinatown

An application has been filed to have the Bank of America building at North Broadway and College Street declared a city Historic-Cultural Monument. The Asian-inspired commercial building dates back to 1971. According to Historic Places LA, the building is a "excellent example of Late Modern commercial architecture with East Asian Eclectic influence ... Designed by noted Chinese-American architect Gilbert Leong , this building is a blend of Late Modernism, one of the popular styles of the period, with simplified East Asian features -- such as clay tiles, flared eaves, and decoratively carved roof beams -- creating a design that was uniquely suited to its time and place in 1970s Chinatown."

Echo Park

A plan is developing for six small-lot homes on Everett Street. A request has been filed to subdivide an 8,193-square-foot lot at 955 N. Everett St. into six lots for the construction of six small-lot homes with 12 vehicular parking spaces.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Los Feliz

It looks like actress Emily Wickersham - who's played Ellie Bishop on “NCIS” for eight years - has sold her 1930s Spanish-style cottage on Lambeth Street. Redfin says the home sold for $3,850,000, only five days after being listed at that price. Wickersham had bought the hillside home for $2.6 million in 2019 from Gary Oldman’s fourth ex-wife, Alexandra Edenborough, Dirt reported.

Silver Lake

Architectural Digest gives the before and after on an $85,000 kitchen renovation for a 1920s bungalow. At the first, the client, a couple from Australia, wanted a fairly neutral design. But the designer, Caitlin Murray of Black Lacquer Design, pushed for bolder choices. “I think maybe it was because of the pandemic, but comfortable and cozy neutrals have been trending," Murray told the Digest, "so I think my work jumped out because it’s different from what’s out there.”

A single-family home at Avenel Street and La Paz Drive is to demolished and replaced with a four-unit condominium development, under plans filed with the city. The three-bedroom home at 2821 N Avenel St. dates back to 1928. The applicant for construction is listed as Ara Yessaian of Avenel Quad, LLC.

On The Market Sponsored Listings

Unmatched Design in Glendale's Adams Hill

All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and El Sereno

Highland Park Remodel Offers the Best of NELA Living