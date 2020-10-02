Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
News & Notes
Neighborhood Prices: We're following up on the August home sales results with a breakdown of median home prices by neighborhood. Here are the median prices for homes sold in August in these Eastside locations:
- Atwater Village-Silver Lake (90039 Zip Code): $1,120,000
- Boyle Heights: $523,000
- Eagle Rock: $1,067,000
- East LA: $553,000
- East LA-City Terrace: $515,000
- Echo Park-Silver Lake (90026 Zip Code): $900,000
- El Sereno: $660,000
- Glassell Park: $920,000
- Highland Park: $930,000
- Lincoln Heights: $698,000
- Los Feliz: $2,007,000
Source: CoreLogic
Future Buyers: Nearly half of Latino renters who have been able to keep saving money during the pandemic said their main motivator has been to eventually buy a home, according to a recent survey reported by Housing Wire. That's much higher than any other demographic group.
Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 4-bedroom Silver Lake hillside home that sold for $2,242,000 ($8k under asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom Monterey Hills condo that went for $428,000 ($1.9k under asking).
Real Estate Reductions
$96k chop on Silver Lake view home, $18k reduction on Eagle Rock Traditional and $3k slice on Monterey Hills condo
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Silver Lake view home: $96,000 chop on 2-bedroom home recently redone inside with decks offering views and a hot tub. Now asking $1,399,000.
Eagle Rock Traditional: $18,000 reduction on 2-bedroom single family residence close to restaurants, stadiums and schools. Now asking $730,000.
Monterey Hills condo: $3,000 slice on single level condo with 2 bedrooms, in-unit laundry hookups, 2 assigned parking spaces, and balcony. Now asking $455,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
Now Asking
Homes with ADU's for less than $800k in Chavez Ravine, East LA and Lincoln Heights
If your house-buying budget is $800,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:
Chavez Ravine: 1-bedroom home with basement and new insulation within walking distance to Dodger Stadium and Elysian Park. Asking $674,900.
East LA: 4-bedroom, 2-unit home with laundry area and driveway close to major LA freeways. Asking $650,000.
Lincoln Heights: Renovated Victorian cottage with 3 bedrooms and expansive yard. Asking $739,000.
Which home is the best deal?
