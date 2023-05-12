Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
A 72-bed residence for unhoused women and families has opened on 1904 Bailey St., according to a statement from Councilman Kevin de León's office. It is the largest interim housing of its kind on the Eastside, the statement said. It will also provide on-site medical care. Residents will come from the local community and surrounding areas.
Construction on Los Lirios Apartments on Soto Street has reached the fifth and final floor, Urbanize reported. Scheduled to open next year, the affordable housing development will have 64 apartments - including 63 affordable units - and about 2,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
Eagle Rock
The now-vacant Burger King at the corner of Eagle Rock Boulevard and Fair Park Avenue is being converted into a drive-thru Starbucks. This is just the latest Burger King-to-Starbucks conversion, having already happened in Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, and Cypress Park.
East Hollywood
Renderings for a proposed 101-unit residential complex are on display at Urbanize. The project is to rise at 308-320 N. Oxford Ave. and 311-321 N. Serrano Ave., just north of Beverly Blvd.
Echo Park
Even $55,000 is not enough to buy out Elvira Rincon from her rent-controlled apartment near Dodger Stadium. The L.A. Times talks to Rincon and some of her neighbors who are holding onto their apartments - and who say even a huge buy-out won't last long in the current housing market.
A vacant and tagged up building at Alvarado Street and Elsinore streets has been sold for $3.275 million, according to property records. The seller had initially intended to turn the two-story, renovated brick building into a recording studio, but those plans changed and property was put on the market, according to listing agent Figure 8 Realty. The buyer was not identified but was described as a "local business."
Highland Park
A new seven unit apartment building would be added to the lot at 217-219 N. Ave 55 under plans filed with the city. This would be in addition to an existing duplex, which is to remain on the site. Construction would involve demolishing a shed.
Lincoln Heights
The saga continues for converting the old Lincoln Heights Jail into housing. City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez has now introduced a motion to explore possibly demolishing the structure and replacing it with an affordable housing and mixed-use development. Starting seven years ago, the plan was to redevelop the vacant jail, and developers were even selected. But at the end of last year, the developers pulled the plug on the project, according to city officials. The Eastsider
Los Feliz
A 21-unit apartment building would rise at 4516 W. Finley Ave. under plans filled with the city. Currently called Monarch, or Monarch Gardens, the Transit Oriented Community project would have 37,428 square feet of floor space, with two of the units being affordable. Construction would involve demolishing an existing 1,520-square-foot single-family residence, which has a large front yard and an even larger backyard.
Rampart Village
A six-story, 95,000-square-foot office building at 514 S. La Fayette Park Pl. would be converted into a 141-unit apartment building, under a request for adaptive reuse.
Silver Lake
Even though this A-frame apartment is a microscopic 183 square-feet, its interior design managed to catch the attention of Architectural Digest. “It’s a really small footprint, but it’s really tall,” said the designer and tenant, Jesse Hammer. “I immediately realized I had to figure out how to store [up] high, [hang] on walls, and get everything off the ground as much as possible.”
