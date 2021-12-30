Now Asking Cover

Start the new year in a newly constructed home. Here are three single-family homes we found in Echo Park, Los Feliz, and Montecito Heights.

• Montecito Heights: Hillside home with smart technology includes 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a kitchen with new appliances, and 2 rooftop decks that offer mountain views. Now asking $1,198,000.

• Echo Park: Modern home features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a fireplace, a carport with 2 spaces, a wraparound deck, and a rooftop deck with views of DTLA. Now asking $2,750,000.

• Los Feliz: New construction home includes 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a laundry room, a balcony, an outdoor deck, and an attached garage. Now asking $2,999,000.

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

