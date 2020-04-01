The 2020 housing market in Southern California was kicked off “with a starter pistol. Buyers were hot to buy and open houses were in full force. First-time home buyers were out seriously searching,” says Mark Mullin of Tracy Do Real Estate. “We [in the real estate business] were looking at each other and saying ‘Wow!’”

But all that changed in March with the COVID-19 pandemic and strict restrictions on business operations in Los Angeles. Real estate services are still considered an essential business, but performing the work has presented agents with unique challenges as they additionally contemplate what the marketplace will look like post-coronavirus crisis.

Potential deals that were in place before the March 19 L.A. County Health restrictions are currently being hammered out; overall, many agencies active on the Eastside say there have been few price reductions and some cancellations.

When Liz McDonald of Rental Girl’s six potential buyers recently dropped out of escrow, “we almost immediately got back-up buyers in their place,” she says. “I’ve been on my phone non-stop for the past week. It is the oddest thing, to feel business coming to a halt but then to remain busy at the same time.”

Multiple Offers & Low Mortgage Rates

“So far so good,” remarks Tracy King, an agent who specializes in Eagle Rock. She recently put a home up for sale and received multiple offers in a matter of days. “Interest rates that are super low certainly make this time a good opportunity for buyers.”

Kurt Wiser of Courtney + Kurt agrees. “Many first time buyers are able to make an offer on a house now, something they may not have been able to do months ago.”

“We had a couple of properties last week that went into escrow with multiple offers,” adds Deirdre Salomone of the l34 Group. “People are still listing and we are seeing some deals [i.e. reductions] but not a lot. What’s been unusual is the number of ‘back on the markets’, offers that have been pulled off the table. Usually it’s about one or two. This week it was 15.”

April statistics will present a more accurate snapshot of the housing market; according to The Los Angeles Times “the Mortgage Bankers Assn. reported mortgage applications for a purchase fell 23% in California last week compared with a week earlier. And a California Assn. of Realtors survey from early March found a quarter of agents had clients hold back from buying or selling because of the coronavirus.”

Reassuring Clients

Wiser estimates that the number of available homes he’s representing now is about 25 percent of normal. His advice to sellers: have your home prepped and ready to go, but don’t sell unless you absolutely have to. “Everything is changing every day but realize that the market one day will snap back. Hang tight.”

Even if the market takes a downturn in Los Angeles County as a whole, desirable locations – like Northeast Los Angeles – will more than likely be minimally affected, a sentiment echoed by many agents.

Preparing for a potential quiet season, agents focus on keeping connections with potential buyers and sellers by relaying information and reassurances. Salomone recently shared graphs via email list, showing the current Chinese real estate sales which could offer a possible projection on how and when the American market will rebound.

Open Houses on Hold

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The mainstay for agents, the Open House, is now a thing of the past.

A creative use of technology is helping bridge that connection with agencies offering on their websites: 3D virtual tours and video walkthroughs along with Google Earth and Google Street View links.

“Views on our website are way way up,” says Tracy Do. With many buyers searching from the comfort of their own home, the trick is to separate out the serious inquiries from the mildly curious. “Online, every property is a hot property,” explains Do.

Agencies are carefully coordinating in-person tours only with qualified buyers who are genuinely interested in that particular property. After all, most potential buyers need to experience in person how a home physically feels; although McDonald received an offer from a buyer who did a Facetime Tour only.

Appointments now involve social distancing and a place to wash and sanitize hands. Often, the buyer has the whole house to themselves. “The walkthrough is now quite dialed down,” says Mullin who contrasts with the crowded frenzy of typical Open Houses. “People can take their time, engage one-on-one with the property.”

Will this quiet way of showing a property possible continue post-COVID-19? After all, experiences today could be the foundations for future real estate trends.

Real Estate After Lock Down

Having survived a quarantined experience, home buyers in the years to come may want larger homes with more space and land. Properties with an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) – aka a granny flat – could be a tremendous selling point. High density areas may not be as desirable, even if they are a quick walk to coffee shops, yoga studios and farmer’s markets.

Another topic of discussion among agents in the coming months will be force majeure clause found in commercial real estate contracts.

“I’ve been in real estate for 28 years and it’s never been explained in full,” remarks Wiser. “Is the virus an Act of God? That’s a good question.”

“We are just at the start of this,” says Do. “Let’s see what things are like in two months. There is reason to expect some kind of impact in the future, we just don’t know to what degree or even when that could happen. It’s a big unknown.”