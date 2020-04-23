Yes, the business of real estate continues even amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s are three properties that are going for about $1.85 million:
Highland Park Mixed Use: 3 storefronts, 3-residential/offices units and detached home on Figueroa Street. Asking $1.848 million.
Lincoln Heights Fourplex: Craftsman-style building in historic zone. Each unit has more than 1,000 square-feet. Now asking $1.85 million
Silver Lake Triplex: Units range from 2-beds to 3-beds with views, patios and garage. Asking $1.849 million.
