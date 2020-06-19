On The Market Real Estate Image

If your house-buying budget is about $1,000,000 here are three properties in your price range:

Atwater Village: Duplex, each unit with 2 bedrooms, and backyard. Asking $999,000.

Echo Park: 2-bedroom front house with 1-bedroom back house. Asking $998,000.

Lincoln Heights: Fourplex with parking and plans for 2 additional units.  Asking $1,069,000

Which one property is the best deal?

