This issue of Now Asking is devoted to vacant land. Here's an opportunity to build a dream home or get stuck in a development nightmare. Here’s are three parcels that are going for about $189,000:

Eagle Rock: Steep hillside lot zoned for a single home. Asking $189,000.

Montecito Heights: 6,801-square-foot lot on a downhill slope with concept plans. Asking $189,000

Mount Washington: A nearly quarter-acre lot on an uphill slope with views. Asking $188,000.