Yes, the business of home selling continues even amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s are three properties that are going for about $499,000:

El Sereno: 2-bed, 2-bath single-family home with converted basement. Asking $499,000.

Lincoln Heights: 3-bedroom corner condo near Gold Line station. Asking $499,900.

Los Feliz: 1-bedroom condo with A/C, in-unit laundry and 1-parking space. Asking $499,900.