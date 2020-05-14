Yes, the business of home selling continues even amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s are three properties that are going for about $525,000:
East Los Angeles: Two-story, 3-bedroom home with street parking. Asking $525,000.
Echo Park: 1-bedroom bungalow in a six-unit bungalow court. Asking $525,000.
Silver Lake: 1-bedroom condo with views. Asking $525,000
