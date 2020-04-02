Yes, the business of home selling continues even amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s are three properties that are going for about $650,000:

Boyle Heights: Duplex with a 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom unit plus garage. Asking $629,900.

East Los Angeles: 2-on-a-lot with 2 parking spaces. Asking $630,000

Highland Park: 2-bed, 1-bath Spanish on an alleyway. Asking $629,000.