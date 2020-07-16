If your house-buying budget is about $700,000 here are three properties in your price range:

Eagle Rock: 2-bedroom bungalow with one-car garage. Asking $699,000.

East LA: Triplex near Cinco Puntos and a few blocks from Gold Line station. Asking $700,000.

Mt. Washington: Recently remodeled 1-bedroom, 1-bath home. Asking $700,000.