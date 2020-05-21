Yes, the business of home selling continues even amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s are three properties that are going for $735,000:

El Sereno: Newly renovated 3-bedroom home with fireplace and patio. Asking $735,000.

Lincoln Heights: Two-story triplex with a total of four bedrooms and off-street parking. Asking $735,000.

Silver Lake: 2-bedroom tenants-in-common unit in 1929 Spanish Colonial. Asking $735,000.