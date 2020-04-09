Yes, the business of home selling continues even amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s are three properties that are going for about $750,000:
Boyle Heights: Remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath with attic space and detached garage. Asking $750,000
Glassell Park: 4-bedroom, 2-bath with patio, garage views. Asking $749,000
Highland Park: Two houses on a lot, each with one-bed, one-bath and rear yard. Asking $749,900.
