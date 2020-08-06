If your house-buying budget is about $800,000 here are three properties in your price range:
Boyle Heights Mission Revival: Spanish Mission style home with 2-bedrooms and private entrance located minutes away from DTLA. Asking for $799,900.
Highland Park 4-bedroom: Two story home with 4-bedrooms and two car garage, close to Metro Gold Line. Asking for $799,000.
Silver Lake Townhouse: Single Family Detached Home with 2 en suite masters within walking distance of Silver Lake reservoir. Asking for $799,500.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.