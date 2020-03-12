New Eastside Listings

Nearly 70 homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s are three properties that are going for $850,000:

Atwater Village: 5-bedroom fixer on a cul-de-sac in North Atwater. Asking $850,000.

Elysian Valley: Duplex with off-street parking and garage near L.A. River path. Asking $850,000

Highland Park: Remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with detached one-car garage and yard. Asking $850,000.

New Listings By Neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake