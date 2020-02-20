On The Market Real Estate Image
Jesus Sanchez

New Eastside Listings

More than 80 homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s are three properties that are going for about $750,000:

Boyle Heights: 3-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath newly remodeled Craftsman with deck. Asking $749,900.

Elysian Heights: One-bedroom, one-bath home on Fargo Street, one of the steepest in the city, with unpermitted additions. Asking $750,000.

Lincoln Heights: Stuccoed-Craftsman triplex with a pair of 3-bedroom units, a one-bedroom unit and off-street parking. Asking $749,900.

New Listings By Neighborhood

