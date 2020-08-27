If your house-buying budget is about $500,000 here are three properties in your price range:
Highland Park: 2-bedroom condo with new appliances and patio offering views of LA in a gated complex. Asking for $399,990.
Historic Filipinotown: Modern 2-bedroom TIC unit with private patio and polished concrete floors. Asking for $495,888.
Lincoln Heights: Art Deco studio loft on 5th floor with views of DTLA. Asking for $460,000.
