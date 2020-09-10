If your house-buying budget is $700,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Spanish Colonial fixer in City Terrace: Duplex with 5 bedrooms, basement and large terraced backyard. Asking $497,500.

Renovated El Sereno duplex: Two 3-bedroom, 1-bath units with private entrance only minutes away from parks and downtown. Asking $630,000.

Eagle Rock duplex on Colorado Boulevard: 3-bedroom duplex located near public transport, shops, restaurants and freeway access. Asking $679,000.