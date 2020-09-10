If your house-buying budget is $700,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:
Spanish Colonial fixer in City Terrace: Duplex with 5 bedrooms, basement and large terraced backyard. Asking $497,500.
Renovated El Sereno duplex: Two 3-bedroom, 1-bath units with private entrance only minutes away from parks and downtown. Asking $630,000.
Eagle Rock duplex on Colorado Boulevard: 3-bedroom duplex located near public transport, shops, restaurants and freeway access. Asking $679,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.