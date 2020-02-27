On The Market Real Estate Image
New Eastside Listings

More than 60 homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s are three properties that are going for about $849,000:

Eagle Rock: 3-bedroom, 2-bath bungalow with a permitted ADUin the backyard. Asking $849,000.

Glassell Park: 3-bedroom, 2-bath updated Traditional with decks, views. Asking $849,000.

Lincoln Heights: 3-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath view  home on a cul de sac. Asking $849,000.

What's the best deal for $849,000?

You voted:

New Listings By Neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

