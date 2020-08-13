If your house-buying budget is about $700,000 here are three properties in your price range:
2-bedroom on a big lot: Hillside Bungalow offering views of DTLA and 2-bedrooms. Asking for $699,000.
4-bedroom fixer: 4-bedroom home located near DTLA and Elysian Park Trail. Asking for $699,000.
2-bedroom cottage: 1913 Craftsman with 2-bedrooms and bonus studio on a separate entrance. Asking for $639,000.
