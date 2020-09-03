On The Market Real Estate Image

If your house-buying budget is $850,000 max, here are three Glassell Park properties in your price range:

Two-bedroom newly built townhouse with rooftop deck.  Asking $834,000

Three-bedroom Traditional on a large lot with yard and parking. Asking $842,500.

Three-bedroom home with terraced backyard and separate entry to lower-level. Asking $842,000

Which home is the best deal?

You voted:

Tags

Load comments