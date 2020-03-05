On The Market Real Estate Image
Jesus Sanchez

New Eastside Listings

More than 60 homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s are three properties that are going for less than about $500,000:

East Los Angeles: 3-bedroom, 2-bath remodeled Traditional. Asking $459,000

El Sereno: 3-bedroom, 2-bath with in-unit laundry. Asking $399,000

Highland Park: Newly renovated 2-bedroom, 768-square-foot home off alley. Asking $499,000

What's the best deal for less than $500,000?

You voted:

New Listings By Neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

