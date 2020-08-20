If your house-buying budget is about $900,000 here are three properties in your price range:
Cypress Park: Modern 4-bedroom home with easy access to freeway and close to shops, dining and entertainment. Asking for $849,000.
Elysian Valley: 2-bedroom home with smart home technology and offering scenic views of LA river. Asking for $788,800.
Glassell Park: Contemporary 2-bedroom home situated in NELA with high ceilings and terrace. Asking for $699,000.
