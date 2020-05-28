If your house-buying budget is $500,000 or less, here are three properties in your price range:

East Los Angeles: Remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath Traditional. Asking $459,000.

Highland Park: 1-bedroom, 1-bath home with less than 500-square-feet of space. Asking $495,000.

Monterey Hills: 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo with balcony, fireplace. Asking $424,000.