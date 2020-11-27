Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

October Sales: The LA real estate market -- like real estate nationwide -- continued to surpass expectations in October, especially in light of all the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Credit those record-low mortgage rates and a tight supply of properties for sale for the rise in prices. Here are the median sales prices of single-family homes that sold last month in these Eastside neighborhoods.

Atwater Village-Silver Lake (90039 Zip Code): $1,120,000

Boyle Heights: $350,000

Eagle Rock: $855,000

East LA: $535,000

East LA-City Terrace: $628,000

Echo Park-Silver Lake (90026 Zip Code): $1,180,000

El Sereno: $710,000

Glassell Park: $894,000

Highland Park: $828,000

Lincoln Heights: $926,000

Los Feliz: $1,695,000

Source: Corelogic.com

Mortgage Trouble? An estimated 4.2% of mortgages in the L.A-Orange County area were “seriously delinquent” in August compared to only vs. 0.6% last year. But that big jump in LA and across the state may not be as troubling as you may think. SGV Tribune

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was an updated Los Feliz Traditional that sold for $2,400,000 ($405k over asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom near Cypress Park that went for $470,000.

Real Estate Reductions

$49k chop on Silver Lake Spanish; $36k reduction on Cypress Park townhouse and $20k slice on Highland Park Bungalow

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Silver Lake Spanish: $49,000 chop on fully renovated Mediterranean home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and vast backyard. Now asking $1,050,000.

Cypress Park townhouse: $36,000 reduction on 3-bedroom home with a walk-on closet and garage located near parks. Now asking $839,000.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Highland Park Bungalow: $20,000 slice on hilltop home with 2-bedrooms, front-yard and back-yard patio located near shops, and freeways. Now asking $710,000.

Sponsored Real Estate Listings

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Contact us to feature your home in Eastside House Hunter

Contact us to join the Eastside Guide of home repair and renovation experts