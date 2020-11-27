Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
News & Notes
October Sales: The LA real estate market -- like real estate nationwide -- continued to surpass expectations in October, especially in light of all the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Credit those record-low mortgage rates and a tight supply of properties for sale for the rise in prices. Here are the median sales prices of single-family homes that sold last month in these Eastside neighborhoods.
- Atwater Village-Silver Lake (90039 Zip Code): $1,120,000
- Boyle Heights: $350,000
- Eagle Rock: $855,000
- East LA: $535,000
- East LA-City Terrace: $628,000
- Echo Park-Silver Lake (90026 Zip Code): $1,180,000
- El Sereno: $710,000
- Glassell Park: $894,000
- Highland Park: $828,000
- Lincoln Heights: $926,000
- Los Feliz: $1,695,000
Source: Corelogic.com
Mortgage Trouble? An estimated 4.2% of mortgages in the L.A-Orange County area were “seriously delinquent” in August compared to only vs. 0.6% last year. But that big jump in LA and across the state may not be as troubling as you may think. SGV Tribune
Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was an updated Los Feliz Traditional that sold for $2,400,000 ($405k over asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom near Cypress Park that went for $470,000.
Real Estate Reductions
$49k chop on Silver Lake Spanish; $36k reduction on Cypress Park townhouse and $20k slice on Highland Park Bungalow
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Silver Lake Spanish: $49,000 chop on fully renovated Mediterranean home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and vast backyard. Now asking $1,050,000.
Cypress Park townhouse: $36,000 reduction on 3-bedroom home with a walk-on closet and garage located near parks. Now asking $839,000.
Highland Park Bungalow: $20,000 slice on hilltop home with 2-bedrooms, front-yard and back-yard patio located near shops, and freeways. Now asking $710,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
Sponsored Real Estate Listings
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Lincoln Heights and Highland Park
Three Spacious Units in Highland Park - Live in one and Rent out Two
That's it for this week's issue
See you next Friday!
Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Contact us to feature your home in Eastside House Hunter
Contact us to join the Eastside Guide of home repair and renovation experts
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.