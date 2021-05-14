Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Affordability: It's no surprise but fewer L.A. residents can afford to buy a home. Only about 25% of potential home buyers could afford to buy a median-priced home in LA County during the first quarter of this year, said the California Assn. of Realtors. That figure is down from 31% in the first quarter of 2020. The association estimated that L.A. County residents would need a minimum annual income of $124,400 to afford a median home price of $682,360. The owners would need to come up with $3,110 a month to cover the mortgage plus taxes and insurance.

Open Houses: The California Department of Public Health now allows open houses, according to the California Assn. of Realtors. Face coverings and physical distancing will still be required.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Silver Lake Traditional that sold for $2,268,000 ($89,000 over asking); the lowest was a two-bedroom Monterey Hills condo that went for $495,000 ($6,000 over asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$10K slice on Atwater Village Traditional; $35k cut on an Echo Park duplex; $60k off East LA 5-bedroom

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Atwater Village Traditional: $10,000 slice on a "diamond in the rough." Now asking $790,000

Echo Park Duplex: $35,000 cut on a Craftsman with a 3-bedroom and 1-bedroom unit. Now asking $1,199,999.

East LA 5-bedroom: $60,000 chop on a traditional-style home with off street parking and mature landscaping. Now asking $560,000.

Now Asking

Three homes around Verdugo Village near Glendale

It's been a decade since "Verdugo Village" signs went up on the small commercial strip along Verdugo Road near York Boulevard. This pocket of Glassell Park west of the 2 Freeway is bounded by the City of Glendale and Forest Lawn Cemetery (so it's pretty quiet.)

Here are three Verdugo Village properties that are currently available.

3-bedroom hillside home: Spanish-style home in Glassell Park with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, and a remodeled kitchen leading to deck. Bottom floor studio comes with its own kitchen, bathroom and private entrance. Now asking $899,000.

2-bedroom Tudor-style cottage: Property sits on large lot and comes with 2 bedrooms, a bonus room, 2 bathrooms, family room with fireplace, and a 2-car detached garage. Second floor master room comes with balcony overlooking the backyard. Now asking $1,200,000.

2-bedroom Traditional: Vintage 1938 home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an upgraded kitchen, and a terraced backyard with two levels. Now asking $938,000.

