In this issue of Real Estate Monday, celebrity buying and selling in Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake; a new L.A. River bridge is officially opened and construction has begun on the latest residential project in Elysian Valley.

Atwater Village

The Red Car Bridge has opened, offering bikes and pedestrians a crossing over the L.A. River just downriver from the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge, The Eastsider reported. The $4 million span between Atwater Village and Silver Lake is named after the legendary Red Car trolleys that rumbled over the L.A. River at the same spot more than 60 years ago - supported by five concrete towers or piers that now support the bridge. "The Red Car Pedestrian Bridge has been a sixteen-year labor of love for all involved, benefitting residents of Atwater Village, Silver Lake, and all who enjoy the river," said Councilmember O'Farrell, who cut a ceremonial red ribbon last week and walked across the span with the jazz band from John Marshall High School.

Boyle Heights

The last beam of the top floor is in place for the new graduate housing facility at the USC Health Sciences Campus, Urbanize reports. The six-story building at 1630 N. San Pablo St. will have 95 four-bedroom suites for up to 272 students, plus 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

East Hollywood

Plans have been filed for for a four-story, 62-unit building at 4904-4920 W. Santa Monica Blvd., The Real Deal reported. The space is currently occupied by a 4,850-square-foot office building and and adjacent parking lot. The new owners bought the property for $6.4 million in September. The new development - to be called The Wilcox — is slated to cost The $35.4 million.

Echo Park

Folky pop star Maggie Rogers - a nominee at the last Grammys for Best New Artist - has bought a home in the neighborhood for nearly $1.3 million, $215,000 over the asking price, Variety reported. The renovated 3-bedroom/2-bathroom was sold by photographer Victoria Smith, who blogs on the SFGirlByBay site.

Plans have been posted for a proposed supportive housing development from SRO Housing Corp. Urbanize notes that the Alvarado Kent development (located at the intersection of Alvarado and Kent Streets) is to have a six-story building with 81 apartments, all but one of which would be set aside for low-income households. Prospective tenants would be chronically homeless people with mental illnesses, homeless veterans earning 30 percent or less than the area median income, and general low-income people earning 60 percent or less than the area median income.

Frogtown

Construction has begun on a three-story complex at 1901 Blake Ave., with 52 apartment units, Urbanize reports. The two finished complex is projected to be two connected low-rise buildings along a central courtyard.

Los Feliz

OxyContin heiress Madeleine Sackler has bought a 4-bedroom/5-bathroom home for $3 million, apparently in cash, Variety reported. Though Sackler ended up paying $235,000 over the asking price, there is no evidence of a mortgage on the new home, Variety said. Sackler is an award-winning filmmaker, known for documentaries such as "The Lottery" and "Dangerous Acts Starring the Unstable Elements of Belarus." Her grandfather Raymond Sackler founded Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, which has been closely associated with the current opioid crisis. The Spanish-style home, built in 1939, is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, and is described as a gated mini-compound, fully walled and surrounded by a tall hedge.

Former "Glee" star Darren Criss is listing his gated 3-bedroom bungalow for $1.697 million, now that he and his wife, Mia Swier, have bought a home together in the Hollywood Hills, according to Variety and Architectural Digest. Criss's 1950s-era starter home in Los Feliz has a number of upgrades, as well as original details. He bought it a little more than seven years ago for $1.2 million. He and Swier were married in New Orleans a year ago.

Silver Lake

Actor James Jagger has listed his home on Ivan Hill Terrace for $1.3 million, Curbed reports. Known for his role in the HBO series Vinyl - as well as for being the son of Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall - Jagger bought the property in 2016 for $1.2 million. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home still has its original wood windows and hardware from 1937. The kitchen and bathroom have been updated, however. The 1,106-square-foot home on 2724 Ivan Hill Terrace sits on a 8,049-square-foot lot.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez