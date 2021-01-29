Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
News & Notes
Pandemic Boom: LA home sales ended on a strong note in December, with the market benefiting from historically-low mortgage rates and higher-income buyers looking for more space. The median price of homes sold in LA County increased 11.4% from December of 2019 year to $700,000. LA Times
Eastside Results: Here is a breakdown of December sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:
Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 19
- Median Sales Price: $1,195,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: 27.2%
Boyle Heights (90033)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 2
- Median Sales Price: $523,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: -19.6%
Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 3
- Median Sales Price: $365,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: -36.2%
Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 30
- Median Sales Price: $905,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: -5.2%
Eagle Rock (90041)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 23
- Median Sales Price: $900,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: -4.1%
East LA (90022)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 7
- Median Sales Price: $495,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: -3.9%
East LA + City Terrace (90065)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 9
- Median Sales Price: $630,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: 36.4%
East Hollywood (90029)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 7
- Median Sales Price: $910,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: 7.4%
Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 22
- Median Sales Price: $1,248,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: 7.2%
El Sereno
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 32
- Median Sales Price: $685,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: 8.3%
Highland Park
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 48
- Median Sales Price: $952,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: 27.8%
Lincoln Heights
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 16
- Median Sales Price: $735,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: -4.9%
Los Feliz
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 24
- Median Sales Price: $1,816,000
- Change from Dec. 2019: -2.1%
Hi-Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom remodeled Silver Lake home with guest house that sold for $2,083,490 ($36,510 under asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom loft-style condo in Lincoln Heights that went for $350,000 ($15,000 under asking).
Real Estate Reductions
$10k slice on El Sereno condo; $50k reduction on Mt Washington one-bedroom and $60k chop on Highland Park Traditional
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
El Sereno condo: $10,000 slice on 2-story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and balcony in gated community offering resort-like amenities. Now asking $414,900.
Mt Washington one-bedroom: $50,000 reduction on two lots with possible ADU located near DTLA and Hollywood. Now asking $675,000.
Highland Park Traditional: $60,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with new flooring, new kitchen, 2 remodeled bathrooms, and backyard. Now asking $1,029,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
Now Asking
Homes with fireplaces for less than $700k
With this week’s cold and damp weather in mind, here are some homes with fireplaces that will keep you warm and cozy during our LA winter:
Monterey Hills condo: 2-bedroom home with 1.75 bathrooms, walk-in closet and balcony. Asking $505,000.
Highland Park Spanish Colonial: 2-bedroom bungalow on terraced lot with studio set, backyard terraces and garden. Asking $649,500.
City Terrace 2-bedroom: California bungalow with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus updated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom ADU. Home features updated plumbing/electrical, and modern kitchen with newer cabinets. Asking $674,900.
Which home is the best deal?
Sponsored Real Estate Listings
Architectural Loft-Style Silver Lake Townhome
California Bungalow in Highland Park
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, Eagle Rock and More
New TIC Community in Glassell Park
