News & Notes

Pandemic Boom: LA home sales ended on a strong note in December, with the market benefiting from historically-low mortgage rates and higher-income buyers looking for more space. The median price of homes sold in LA County increased 11.4% from December of 2019 year to $700,000. LA Times

Eastside Results: Here is a breakdown of December sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 19

Median Sales Price: $1,195,000

Change from Dec. 2019: 27.2%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $523,000

Change from Dec. 2019: -19.6%

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 3

Median Sales Price: $365,000

Change from Dec. 2019: -36.2%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 30

Median Sales Price: $905,000

Change from Dec. 2019: -5.2%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 23

Median Sales Price: $900,000

Change from Dec. 2019: -4.1%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 7

Median Sales Price: $495,000

Change from Dec. 2019: -3.9%

East LA + City Terrace (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 9

Median Sales Price: $630,000

Change from Dec. 2019: 36.4%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 7

Median Sales Price: $910,000

Change from Dec. 2019: 7.4%

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 22

Median Sales Price: $1,248,000

Change from Dec. 2019: 7.2%

El Sereno

Single-Family Homes Sold: 32

Median Sales Price: $685,000

Change from Dec. 2019: 8.3%

Highland Park

Single-Family Homes Sold: 48

Median Sales Price: $952,000

Change from Dec. 2019: 27.8%

Lincoln Heights

Single-Family Homes Sold: 16

Median Sales Price: $735,000

Change from Dec. 2019: -4.9%

Los Feliz

Single-Family Homes Sold: 24

Median Sales Price: $1,816,000

Change from Dec. 2019: -2.1%

Hi-Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom remodeled Silver Lake home with guest house that sold for $2,083,490 ($36,510 under asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom loft-style condo in Lincoln Heights that went for $350,000 ($15,000 under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$10k slice on El Sereno condo; $50k reduction on Mt Washington one-bedroom and $60k chop on Highland Park Traditional

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

El Sereno condo: $10,000 slice on 2-story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and balcony in gated community offering resort-like amenities. Now asking $414,900.

Mt Washington one-bedroom: $50,000 reduction on two lots with possible ADU located near DTLA and Hollywood. Now asking $675,000.

Highland Park Traditional: $60,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with new flooring, new kitchen, 2 remodeled bathrooms, and backyard. Now asking $1,029,000.

Now Asking

Homes with fireplaces for less than $700k

With this week’s cold and damp weather in mind, here are some homes with fireplaces that will keep you warm and cozy during our LA winter:

Monterey Hills condo: 2-bedroom home with 1.75 bathrooms, walk-in closet and balcony. Asking $505,000.

Highland Park Spanish Colonial: 2-bedroom bungalow on terraced lot with studio set, backyard terraces and garden. Asking $649,500.

City Terrace 2-bedroom: California bungalow with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus updated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom ADU. Home features updated plumbing/electrical, and modern kitchen with newer cabinets. Asking $674,900.

Sponsored Real Estate Listings

